EVI Declines 20% in Three Months: Should You Buy the Dip?

EVI Industries, Inc. EVI shares have lost 19.9% in the past three months against the industry’s 6.1% growth. It has also lagged the broader Zacks Industrial Products sector’s 1% rise and the S&P 500’s 5.5% increase in the said time frame. EVI faces project timing delays, tariff and inflation pressures, labor shortages, acquisition integration risks, higher debt and inventory buildup, creating near-term revenue and margin volatility.



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What’s Weighing on EVI’s Performance?

Despite record revenues, EVI faces near-term execution headwinds from project timing issues. Management noted that severe weather, customer facility readiness delays and installation scheduling challenges slowed revenue recognition during the quarter. While the company believes these projects have largely been deferred rather than canceled and remain in backlog, such timing disruptions can continue to create quarterly revenue and earnings volatility.



Macroeconomic pressures remain another challenge. The company highlighted risks from tariffs, inflation, supply-chain disruptions and rising product costs, which could increase procurement expenses and compress margins if higher costs cannot be fully passed on to customers. Labor shortages and wage inflation also pose risks by affecting service delivery, installation schedules and the company's ability to meet customer expectations efficiently.



EVI's acquisition-driven growth strategy introduces financial and operational risks. The company continues to expand through acquisitions, requiring the successful integration of acquired businesses while maintaining operational consistency. Integration challenges, higher borrowing to fund deals and potential execution risks could pressure profitability. Long-term debt increased to $60 million as of March 31, 2026, resulting in higher interest expense and greater exposure to financing costs.



Working capital and cash flow management also remain areas of pressure. Inventory increased significantly at the March-end quarter as the company stocked products for anticipated customer projects and potential tariff-driven price increases. Although management stated that a majority of equipment inventory is tied to confirmed customer orders, delayed project execution could prolong inventory holding periods, weaken operating cash flow and increase carrying costs if demand fulfillment takes longer than expected.

Stock Valuation

The stock is currently trading at a discount compared with the historical levels and industry average. It is trading at a trailing 12-month EV/sales multiple of 0.62X compared with the past five-year median of 0.86X and the industry’s figure of 7.5X. It is also lower than two of the company’s peers, Fastenal Company FAST and Hudson Technologies, Inc. HDSN, which stood at 5.95X and 0.96X, respectively.



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Can EVI Power Through the Challenges?

EVI is benefiting from sustained demand across the commercial laundry market, with management highlighting record revenue, gross profit and gross margin despite weather-related installation delays. The company's growing installed equipment base also supports recurring high-margin parts and service revenue.

EVI's investments in enterprise-wide technology and operational modernization are improving scalability and efficiency. The rollout of ERP, field service and business intelligence platforms is enhancing inventory visibility, technician productivity, demand planning and customer responsiveness. These initiatives are expected to strengthen operating leverage, improve working capital efficiency, support stronger cash flow generation and create additional cross-selling and repeat business opportunities.

Wrapping Up

Despite headwinds from project timing delays and elevated working capital needs, EVI's strong backlog, resilient recurring service revenues, and technology-driven operational improvements position it well to navigate these challenges. Also, the stock seems undervalued at the moment. Therefore, the decline in its share price presents a lucrative opportunity for investors to add the stock to their portfolio.

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Fastenal Company (FAST) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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