EVgo Names Paul Dobson CFO - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - EVgo Inc. (EVGO) announced the appointment of Paul Dobson as Chief Financial Officer, effective October 1, 2024. Dobson has more than 30 years of professional experience in finance and operations roles - including in the energy sector, most recently serving as CFO of Ballard Power Solutions. Prior to Ballard, Dobson held the roles of Interim President and CEO and the role of CFO of Hydro One. Before joining Hydro One, he served as CFO and COO of Direct Energy Ltd.

Badar Khan, CEO of EVgo, said, "The electric revolution is well underway, and we look forward to benefitting from Paul's expertise as we build on our momentum and further cement EVgo as the charging network of choice for investors, drivers and business partners."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.