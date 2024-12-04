EVgo And GM Double Public Fast Charging Stalls In US

(RTTNews) - EVgo, Inc. (EVGO), a DC fast charging network provider for electric vehicles, in partnership with General Motors (GM), an automobile manufacturer and provider, celebrated a remarkable milestone in their collaboration.

The companies together installed 2000 plus public fast charging stalls in over 390 locations, under their metropolitan charging collaboration. The stalls are equipped with 5 fast chargers of 350kW capacity, capable of serving up to 10 vehicles at a time.

After reaching the 1000 stall mark last year in August, the partnership now doubled their EV charging footprint in just over one year.

This site has been awarded funding by the California Energy Commission under its FAST program.

The ongoing mission of completing 2,850 DC fast charging stalls nationwide aims to broaden access to public charging. Out of the total, 400 stalls are to be set at flagship destinations across metropolitan markets.

