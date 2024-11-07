News & Insights

Everyday People Financial Acquires UK Debt Collection Firm

November 07, 2024 — 10:04 pm EST

Everyday People Financial Inc (TSE:EPF) has released an update.

Everyday People Financial Corp. has successfully completed the acquisition of CCS Group Holdings Limited, a UK-based debt collection company. The purchase was finalized through a combination of cash and shares, with funding supported by a non-revolving bank loan. This acquisition allows Everyday People to expand its financial services into the UK market.

