Everyday People Financial Acquires UK Debt Collection Firm

Everyday People Financial Inc (TSE:EPF) has released an update.
Everyday People Financial Corp. has successfully completed the acquisition of CCS Group Holdings Limited, a UK-based debt collection company. The purchase was finalized through a combination of cash and shares, with funding supported by a non-revolving bank loan. This acquisition allows Everyday People to expand its financial services into the UK market.
