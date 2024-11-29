Evertz Technologies to Announce Q2 2024 Results

Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET) has released an update.
Evertz Technologies Limited is set to unveil its second quarter 2024 financial results on December 10, 2024, followed by a conference call for analysts and interested parties. This announcement is poised to capture the attention of investors keen on the company’s performance in the evolving video and audio infrastructure market.
