Eversource to Report Q2 Earnings: What to Expect From the Stock?

Eversource Energy ES is scheduled to release second-quarter 2026 results on July 30, after market close. The company delivered an earnings surprise of 8.81% in the last reported quarter.



Let’s discuss the factors that are likely to be reflected in the upcoming quarterly results.

Q2 Expectations for ES

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at 88 cents per share, indicating a year-over-year decrease of 8.33%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pinned at $3.14 billion, implying a year-over-year improvement of 10.74%.

Factors Likely to Have Impacted ES’ Q2 Earnings

Eversource Energy's second-quarter earnings are likely to have benefited from its continued investments in grid modernization, transmission and distribution upgrades, and asset replacement.

These investments are expected to have enhanced system reliability by reducing outages, supporting rising electricity demand and renewable energy integration, and contributing positively to quarterly performance.



The company's second-quarter earnings are likely to have benefited from its pure-play regulated utility operations, previously approved rate increases and growing electricity demand. On June 30, 2026, ES completed the sale of Aquarion Water Company, generating nearly $1.7 billion. Ongoing cost discipline is also expected to provide additional support to second-quarter results.



However, increased interest expenses, share dilution and higher tax rate may have tempered some of the positive drivers during the to-be-reported quarter.

What Our Quantitative Model Predicts for ES

Our proven model does not predict an earnings beat for Eversource Energy this time. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which is the case here, as you will see below.



Earnings ESP: The company’s Earnings ESP is -1.08%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: Currently, Eversource Energy has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Eversource Energy Price and EPS Surprise

Eversource Energy price-eps-surprise | Eversource Energy Quote

Stocks to Consider

Investors may consider the following players from the same industry, as these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this reporting cycle.



Ameren AEE is set to report second-quarter results on July 31 and is likely to have come up with an earnings beat. It has an Earnings ESP of +0.19% and a Zacks Rank #2 at present.



AEE’s long-term (three to five years) earnings growth rate is 7.68%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter EPS is pinned at $1.08, which implies a year-over-year increase of 6.93%.



Duke Energy DUK is scheduled to report second-quarter results on Aug. 4 and is likely to have come up with an earnings beat. It has an Earnings ESP of +0.16% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present.



DUK’s long-term earnings growth rate is 6.76%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at $1.29 per share, which suggests a year-over-year increase of 3.20%.



Pinnacle West Capital PNW is set to report second-quarter results on Aug. 4 and is likely to have come up with an earnings beat. It has an Earnings ESP of +0.95% and a Zacks Rank #2 at present.



PNW’s long-term earnings growth rate is 5.81%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter EPS is pinned at $1.49, which implies a year-over-year decrease of 5.70%.





Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Eversource Energy (ES) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Ameren Corporation (AEE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Duke Energy Corporation (DUK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (PNW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.