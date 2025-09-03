EverQuote (EVER) Down 2.1% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound?

It has been about a month since the last earnings report for EverQuote (EVER). Shares have lost about 2.1% in that time frame, underperforming the S&P 500.

But investors have to be wondering, will the recent negative trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is EverQuote due for a breakout? Well, first let's take a quick look at its latest earnings report in order to get a better handle on the recent drivers for EverQuote, Inc. before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late.

EverQuote Q2 Earnings & Revenues Beat on Higher Automotive Revenues



EverQuote reported second-quarter 2025 operating net income per share of 39 cents, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 11.4%. Moreover, the bottom line more than doubled year over year.



Total revenues of $156.6 million beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.3%. The top line also surged 34% year over year.



The quarterly results reflected solid performances across both Automotive insurance and Home and Renters insurance verticals and increased variable marketing dollars, partially offset by higher expenses.

Behind the Headlines of EVER’s Q2 Results

Revenues in the Automotive insurance vertical increased 36% year over year to $139.6 million. The Zacks Consensus Estimate was pegged at $139 million. Our estimate was $141.8 million.



Revenues in the Home and Renters insurance vertical totaled $17 million, which increased 22.7% year over year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate was pegged at $15.8 million. Our estimate was $15.4 million.



Revenues in the Other insurance vertical totaled $ 0.01 million, which plunged 98.3% year over year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate was pegged at $0.1 million.



Total costs and operating expenses increased 28.5% to $142.5 million, mainly due to higher sales and marketing, research and development, legal settlement, general and administrative expenses. Our estimate was $136.6 million.



EverQuote’s variable marketing dollars increased 24.9% year over year in the quarter under review to $45.5 million.



Adjusted EBITDA was $22 million, which increased 69.8% year over year. Our estimate was $21.4 million. Adjusted EBITDA margin expanded to a record 14%.

EVER’s Financial Update

EverQuote exited the second quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $148.2 million, up 45.1% from 2024-end. Total assets were $241.4 million, up 14.6% from 2024-end. Total stockholders' equity increased 25.8% to $170.3 million.

Cash from operations was $25.3 million in the second quarter of 2025, which doubled year over year.

EVER’s Q3 Guidance

EverQuote estimates revenues in the range of $163-$169 million, representing 15% year-over-year growth at the midpoint.



EVER expects variable marketing dollars in the band of $47-$50 million, representing 10% year-over-year growth at the midpoint.



The company expects adjusted EBITDA in the range of $22-$24 million, representing 22% year-over-year growth at the midpoint.

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

Since the earnings release, investors have witnessed a upward trend in fresh estimates.

The consensus estimate has shifted 14.58% due to these changes.

VGM Scores

Currently, EverQuote has a strong Growth Score of A, a grade with the same score on the momentum front. However, the stock was allocated a score of C on the value side, putting it in the middle 20% for value investors.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of A. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Estimates have been broadly trending upward for the stock, and the magnitude of these revisions looks promising. Notably, EverQuote has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). We expect an in-line return from the stock in the next few months.

Performance of an Industry Player

EverQuote is part of the Zacks Insurance - Multi line industry. Over the past month, Prudential (PRU), a stock from the same industry, has gained 4.1%. The company reported its results for the quarter ended June 2025 more than a month ago.

Prudential reported revenues of $13.51 billion in the last reported quarter, representing a year-over-year change of -2.4%. EPS of $3.58 for the same period compares with $3.39 a year ago.

Prudential is expected to post earnings of $3.58 per share for the current quarter, representing a year-over-year change of +2.9%. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate has changed -1.1%.

Prudential has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) based on the overall direction and magnitude of estimate revisions. Additionally, the stock has a VGM Score of D.

