Everi Holdings shareholders approve acquisition by Apollo Global funds

Everi Holdings (EVRI) announced that its stockholders have voted at a special meeting of Everi stockholders to approve the pending simultaneous acquisition of Everi and the Gaming & Digital business of International Game Technology (IGT) by a newly formed holding company owned by funds managed by affiliates of Apollo Global Management (APO) through a merger. As previously announced, pursuant to the terms of the merger agreement, Everi stockholders will receive $14.25 per share in cash for every share of Everi common stock they own immediately prior to the effective time of the merger. Assuming timely satisfaction of necessary closing conditions, the proposed transaction is expected to close by the end of the third quarter of 2025.

