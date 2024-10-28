EverGreen Lithium’s Bynoe Project Shows Promising Potential

Evergreen Lithium Ltd. (AU:EG1) has released an update.

EverGreen Lithium Limited has announced encouraging preliminary results from its exploration program at the Bynoe Project in the Northern Territory. The discovery of multiple spodumene-bearing pegmatite intersections along Line 6 highlights the project’s strong lithium potential. As the company continues to explore numerous targets, further significant discoveries are anticipated.

