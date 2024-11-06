EverGreen Lithium Advances with AGM Success and Exploration Goals

News & Insights

Evergreen Lithium Ltd. (AU:EG1) has released an update.

EverGreen Lithium Limited (ASX:EG1) successfully passed all resolutions at their 2024 Annual General Meeting, including the crucial adoption of the Remuneration Report with over 75% approval. As an exploration company with promising lithium projects in Australia, EverGreen aims to leverage advanced exploration techniques to achieve significant discoveries. The company is committed to maintaining an ESG focus, contributing to a sustainable future in the lithium sector.

