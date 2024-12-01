Everest Metals Secures $3.9M for Key Mineral Projects

Everest Metals Corporation Limited (AU:EMC) has released an update.

Everest Metals Corporation Ltd has successfully raised $3.9 million through a share placement at a premium price, attracting new and existing investors. The funds will be utilized to advance its Revere Gold and Mt Edon Critical Mineral Projects, focusing on bulk sampling, drilling programs, and resource development. This financial boost positions Everest Metals for significant growth in its high-grade mineral ventures, promising potential returns for shareholders.

