Everest Metals Pauses Trading for Major Capital Announcement

Everest Metals Corporation Ltd (ASX: EMC) has announced a trading halt on its securities pending a significant announcement related to a capital raising. The halt will remain in place until the announcement is made or normal trading resumes on December 2, 2024. Investors are keenly watching for the next move from EMC.

