Everest Metals Begins Gold Processing at Revere Project

December 04, 2024 — 04:37 pm EST

Everest Metals Corporation Limited (AU:EMC) has released an update.

Everest Metals Corporation has commenced gold processing at its Revere Gold Project in Western Australia with the deployment of a 10TPH Gekko Gravity Gold Processing Plant. This milestone is part of a larger bulk sampling program aimed at delivering a maiden JORC Mineral Resource Estimate. The company plans to transition to an advanced drilling campaign in early 2025 to further explore the project’s gold potential.

