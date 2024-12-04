Everest Metals Begins Gold Processing at Revere Project

Everest Metals Corporation Limited (AU:EMC) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Everest Metals Corporation has commenced gold processing at its Revere Gold Project in Western Australia with the deployment of a 10TPH Gekko Gravity Gold Processing Plant. This milestone is part of a larger bulk sampling program aimed at delivering a maiden JORC Mineral Resource Estimate. The company plans to transition to an advanced drilling campaign in early 2025 to further explore the project’s gold potential.

For further insights into AU:EMC stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.