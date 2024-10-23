Everest Medicines Expands NEFECON’s Reach in Asia

Everest Medicines Ltd. (HK:1952) has released an update.

Everest Medicines has announced the approval of its kidney disease drug NEFECON by the Taiwan Food and Drug Administration, marking a significant expansion in its treatment reach for IgA nephropathy, particularly in Asia where the condition is more prevalent. The company also highlighted promising results from a two-year clinical trial in China, showing substantial kidney function protection and reduction in proteinuria among patients. With approvals across several Asian regions, NEFECON is poised to become a leading treatment option for IgAN patients.

For further insights into HK:1952 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.