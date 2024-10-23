News & Insights

Everest Medicines Expands NEFECON’s Reach in Asia

October 23, 2024 — 07:09 pm EDT

Everest Medicines Ltd. (HK:1952) has released an update.

Everest Medicines has announced the approval of its kidney disease drug NEFECON by the Taiwan Food and Drug Administration, marking a significant expansion in its treatment reach for IgA nephropathy, particularly in Asia where the condition is more prevalent. The company also highlighted promising results from a two-year clinical trial in China, showing substantial kidney function protection and reduction in proteinuria among patients. With approvals across several Asian regions, NEFECON is poised to become a leading treatment option for IgAN patients.

