Everest Group’s Q1 2025 Earnings: What to Expect

April 17, 2025 — 03:37 pm EDT

Written by Sohini Mondal for Barchart->

With a market cap of $16.6 billion, Everest Group, Ltd. (EG) provides reinsurance and insurance products offering property, casualty, and specialty reinsurance and insurance solutions. The Hamilton, Bermuda-based company operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance.

Everest Group is expected to release its Q1 2025 earnings after the market closes on Wednesday, Apr. 30. Ahead of this event, analysts expect EG to post adjusted earnings of $7.22 per share, down 55.8% from $16.32 per share in the same quarter last year. The company has surpassed Street's bottom-line estimates in two of the past four quarters while missing on two other occasions.

For fiscal 2025, analysts expect Everest Group to report an adjusted EPS of $47.35, marking an increase of 58.7% from $29.83 in fiscal 2024. Moreover, its earnings are expected to further surge 30.9% year-over-year to $61.69 per share in fiscal 2026.

Shares of EG have dipped 3.4% over the past 52 weeks, underperforming the S&P 500 Index's ($SPX4.4% rise and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLF17.5% gain during the same period.

EG stock fell over 1% the next day after it released its mixed Q4 2024 results. The company delivered gross written premiums of $4.7 billion for the quarter. However, the bottom-line figure came in at a net loss of $18.39 per share, missing analyst estimates, primarily due to the net unfavorable development of prior-year loss reserves in U.S. casualty lines. 

Analysts' consensus view on Everest Group is moderately optimistic, with a "Moderate Buy" rating overall. Among 14 analysts covering the stock, five suggest a "Strong Buy," one gives a "Moderate Buy," seven recommend a "Hold,” and one gives a “Strong Sell” rating. Its mean price target of $391.08 represents a 12.5% premium to current price levels. 

On the date of publication, Sohini Mondal did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

 

