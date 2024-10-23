Evercore reports Q3 adjusted EPS $2.04, consensus $1.96

Reports Q3 adjusted revenue $739.5M, consensus $713.34M. John Weinberg, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, “We believe we are in the midst of a gradual recovery, with strong activity levels across nearly all of our businesses, and that Evercore (EVR) is positioned for success as the market continues to improve.”

