Evercore reports Q3 adjusted EPS $2.04, consensus $1.96

Reports Q3 adjusted revenue $739.5M, consensus $713.34M. John Weinberg, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, “We believe we are in the midst of a gradual recovery, with strong activity levels across nearly all of our businesses, and that Evercore (EVR) is positioned for success as the market continues to improve.”
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on EVR:
- Evercore Partners (EVR) Q3 Earnings Cheat Sheet
- Evercore price target raised to $306 from $273 at Morgan Stanley
- Evercore initiated with an Equal Weight at Wells Fargo
- Closing Bell Movers: Dave & Busters jumps 10% after earnings beat
- Evercore upgraded to Buy from Neutral at Goldman Sachs
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.