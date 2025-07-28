Evercore to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in Store for the Stock?

Evercore Inc. EVR is slated to report second-quarter 2025 results on July 30, 2025, before market open.

In the first quarter, Evercore witnessed an increase in revenues from the Investment Management and Investment Banking & Equities segments. An improvement in assets under management (AUM) balance was another positive.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter sales is pegged at $713 million, indicating a 2.5% year-over-year increase.

However, in the past seven days, the consensus estimate for earnings for the to-be-reported quarter has remained unchanged at $1.78 per share. This indicates a 1.7% decline from the prior-year quarter.

Evercore has an impressive earnings surprise history. The company’s earnings outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average beat being 37.35%.

Factors to Influence Evercore’s Q2 Results

Investment Banking & Equities: In the second quarter of 2025, global mergers and acquisitions activity turned out stronger than anticipated. Although financial markets dipped in early April following the announcement of sweeping tariffs by Trump, trade-related anxiety subsided as economic policy direction gained clarity. This paved the way for a recovery in deal-making activity toward the end of the quarter. As such, EVR is not likely to have witnessed significant growth in its advisory fee in the quarter to be reported.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for advisory fees is pegged at $557.3 million, indicating a year-over-year decline of 1.9%.

The IPO market in the second quarter of 2025 witnessed a meaningful rebound, with a notable rise in the number of new offerings and total capital raised. Several factors contributed to this resurgence, including strategic tariff pauses and positive macroeconomic data, which improved market sentiment and supported equity issuance. Further, global bond issuance volume was decent. Hence, given strong IPO performance, EVR’s underwriting fees are expected to have improved in the quarter on a year-over-year basis.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for underwriting fees of $34.1 million indicates a 10% increase from the prior-year quarter’s actual.

Given high trading volume supported by market volatility during the quarter, the company’s commission and related fees are likely to have improved. The consensus estimate for second-quarter commission and related fees is pegged at $56.92 million, suggesting a rise of 6.9% from the year-ago quarter.

Asset Management and Administration Fees: Given the favorable market conditions and sustained client inflows, EVR is likely to have witnessed a rise in asset management and administration fees. The consensus mark of $22.25 billion in asset management and administration fees suggests a 20.9% year-over-year increase.

Expenses: The company’s expenses are expected to have increased in the second quarter of 2025 due to increased employee compensation and benefits costs.

What Our Model Unveils for Evercore

Per our proven model, the chances of Evercore beating estimates this time are high. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Earnings ESP: Evercore has an Earnings ESP of +4.79%.

Zacks Rank: EVR presently sports a Zacks Rank #1.

EVR Peers Worth Considering

Here are a couple of EVR peers that you may want to consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to post earnings beat this time:

Tradeweb Markets TW is slated to report second-quarter 2025 results on Aug. 1. The company has an Earnings ESP of +0.24% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Over the past seven days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly earnings of TW has been unchanged at 86 cents per share.

MarketAxess MKTX is also scheduled to release second-quarter 2025 earnings on Aug. 6. The company, which carries a Zacks Rank #3, has an Earnings ESP of +0.95%.

MarketAxess’s quarterly earnings estimates have been unchanged at $1.94 per share over the past seven days.

