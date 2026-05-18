Evercore ISI Group Upgrades F5 (FFIV)

Fintel reports that on May 18, 2026, Evercore ISI Group upgraded their outlook for F5 (NasdaqGS:FFIV) from In-Line to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.03% Downside

As of May 14, 2026, the average one-year price target for F5 is $340.73/share. The forecasts range from a low of $252.50 to a high of $393.75. The average price target represents a decrease of 6.03% from its latest reported closing price of $362.58 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for F5 is 3,471MM, an increase of 7.64%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 16.98.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 738 funds or institutions reporting positions in F5. This is an decrease of 562 owner(s) or 43.23% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FFIV is 0.11%, an increase of 57.84%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.87% to 64,429K shares. The put/call ratio of FFIV is 0.94, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management holds 4,579K shares representing 8.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,473K shares , representing a decrease of 19.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FFIV by 2.07% over the last quarter.

Vanguard Capital Management holds 3,670K shares representing 6.51% ownership of the company.

Vanguard Portfolio Management holds 2,976K shares representing 5.27% ownership of the company.

Jericho Capital Asset Management holds 2,643K shares representing 4.68% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,271K shares , representing an increase of 14.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FFIV by 71.16% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 1,742K shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,715K shares , representing an increase of 1.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FFIV by 37.86% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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