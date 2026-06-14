EverCommerce's CEO Sells 19,200 Shares

Key Points

CEO Remer sold 19,200 shares for a transaction value of approximately $175,000.

This sale represented 0.7% of his direct holdings and 0.21 of his aggregate position across direct and indirect accounts.

All shares were sold from direct ownership, with indirect holdings (6,212,662 shares) held via family trusts and LLCs remaining unchanged.

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EverCommerce CEO Sells 19,200 Shares Worth $175,000

Chief Executive Officer Eric Remer reported the sale of 19,200 shares of EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) in multiple open-market transactions on June 9 and June 10, according to an SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (direct) 19,200 Transaction value ~$175,000 Post-transaction shares (direct) 2,743,287 Post-transaction shares (indirect) 6,212,682

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price ($9.11).

Key questions

How material is this transaction relative to Remer’s overall equity exposure?

This transaction represented 0.7% of Remer’s direct holdings and 0.2% of his total direct and indirect ownership, indicating a minimal impact on his overall equity exposure.

This transaction represented 0.7% of Remer’s direct holdings and 0.2% of his total direct and indirect ownership, indicating a minimal impact on his overall equity exposure. Did Remer’s indirect holdings change as a result of this transaction?

No, Remer’s indirect holdings—comprising 6,212,682 shares held through multiple family trusts and Buckrail Partners, LLC—were unchanged in this filing, with all traded shares coming from his direct account.

Company overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close June 10) $9.18 Market capitalization $1.6 billion Revenue (TTM) $594.1 million Net income (TTM) $24.4 million

Company snapshot

EverCommerce operates at scale with approximately 2,000 employees and a diversified SaaS portfolio targeting service-oriented SMBs. The company leverages a verticalized strategy, offering tailored solutions that integrate operational, financial, and marketing tools for clients in fragmented industries.

Offers SaaS platforms for business management, billing and payments, customer engagement, and digital marketing, with specialized product lines for home services, health, and wellness sectors.

Generates revenue primarily through subscription-based software and integrated payment processing solutions, complemented by professional services such as implementation and training.

Serves small and medium-sized businesses, including home service professionals, healthcare providers, and fitness and wellness operators across the United States and international markets.

What this transaction means for investors

Insider sales can sometimes unlock clues into the board of directors and key executives’ views about the company. And a CEO selling shares typically garners particular investors’ attention, but this sale shouldn’t cause concern after looking deeper.

First, these were conducted under his prearranged 10b5-1 trading plan. Set up ahead of time, these dictate certain terms, like the sales timing, so executives can’t get accused of timing transactions before information gets released to the public.

Second, these transactions weren’t a substantial sale given his large direct and indirect stock holdings. Selling a combined 19,200 shares, he still owns over 2.7 million shares directly and another 6.2 million shares indirectly. These roughly 9 million shares had an $81.8 million value as of June 12.

Turning to EverCommerce’s stock performance, it’s been underwhelming. The shares lost 24.6% over the last year through June 12. During this time, the S&P 500 index returned 9.2%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite returned 11.7%.

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Lawrence Rothman, CFA has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.