EverCommerce price target raised to $15 from $12 at JMP Securities

November 13, 2024 — 06:45 am EST

JMP Securities analyst Patrick Walravens raised the firm’s price target on EverCommerce (EVCM) to $15 from $12 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. EverCommerce reported strong Q3 results but mixed guidance, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm continues to like EverCommerec as the company is seeing stronger-than-anticipated performance in the highest quality revenue line, accelerating sequentially to 8.3% year over year pro forma revenue growth in Q3 from 7.3% in Q2, and while the company declined to guide to 2025, founder and CEO Eric Remer commented that “a lot of what we talked about the transformation/optimization we’ve done through ’24, we believe, sets us up for a reacceleration more towards the back half of ’25 and into ’26,” the analyst tells investors in a research note.

