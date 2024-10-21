News & Insights

EVe Mobility Granted Extension to Meet NYSE Standards

October 21, 2024 — 04:54 pm EDT

EVe Mobility Acquisition Corp. Class A ( (EVE) ) has provided an update.

EVe Mobility Acquisition Corp has received an extension from NYSE American to regain compliance with listing standards due to delayed financial filings. The extension, valid until December 14, 2024, allows the company to avoid delisting while it works on meeting SEC filing requirements. Investors should note the potential risks as the company aims to complete its business combination and update its filings within the given timeframe.

