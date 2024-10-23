EVE Health Group Boosts Revenue and Explores Acquisitions

EVE Health Group Limited (AU:EVE) has released an update.

EVE Health Group reports a 17% increase in Meluka Australia’s revenue for the September quarter, driven by the re-launch of its probiotic powder supplement and the introduction of the Gut Starter range. The company also completed the sale of its Robyndale tea tree property, strengthening its financial position and enabling exploration of strategic acquisitions. EVE Health Group continues to focus on expanding its market presence with ongoing product innovation and potential acquisitions.

