News & Insights

Stocks

EVE Health Group Boosts Revenue and Explores Acquisitions

October 23, 2024 — 03:57 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

EVE Health Group Limited (AU:EVE) has released an update.

EVE Health Group reports a 17% increase in Meluka Australia’s revenue for the September quarter, driven by the re-launch of its probiotic powder supplement and the introduction of the Gut Starter range. The company also completed the sale of its Robyndale tea tree property, strengthening its financial position and enabling exploration of strategic acquisitions. EVE Health Group continues to focus on expanding its market presence with ongoing product innovation and potential acquisitions.

For further insights into AU:EVE stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.