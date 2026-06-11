Evaxion Unveils New EVX-04 Data In AML Study; Stock Up

(RTTNews) - Evaxion A/S (EVAX) has released new preclinical findings showing that its off-the-shelf therapeutic vaccine candidate EVX-04 successfully triggers targeted immune responses against acute myeloid leukemia (AML), reinforcing its potential as a new treatment approach for a cancer where long-term outcomes remain poor.

Evaxion will present the full dataset at the European Hematology Association (EHA) 2026 Congress in Stockholm on June 13, 2026.

The company reported that EVX-04 is correctly transcribed, translated, and secreted in human cells, enabling the immune system to recognize and respond to the vaccine antigens. These findings were supported by both in vivo mouse studies and in vitro human immune-cell assays, which demonstrated:

-activation of specific immune responses across diverse human immune profiles

-targeted killing of AML-related cells

-consistent antigen expression and secretion

Evaxion's CSO & COO, Birgitte Rønø, noted that the team is "successfully executing the preclinical activities" and preparing regulatory submissions to advance EVX-04 into clinical development.

How EVX-04 Works

EVX-04 is designed using Evaxion's AI-Immunology platform, which identifies tumor specific antigens from the "dark genome"—specifically endogenous retrovirus (ERV) fragments that are active in AML tumors but silent in healthy tissue.

From millions of ERV sequences, Evaxion selected 16 optimal antigens that showed strong immune-activation potential and broad relevance across AML patients. All 16 antigens generated specific immune responses and prevented tumor growth in preclinical models.

Why AML Needs New Therapeutic Options

AML is an aggressive blood cancer characterized by the rapid buildup of abnormal myeloid cells. Many patients—especially older adults—cannot tolerate intensive chemotherapy or stem-cell transplantation.

About 50% of patients rely on low-intensity chemotherapy, but remissions are often short, and the three-year survival rate remains around 25%. The underscores the need for new, durable and less toxic treatment strategies.

Positioning EVX-04 as an Off-the-Shelf Vaccine

Unlike personalized cancer vaccines, EVX-04 is pre-manufactured, allowing immediate use after diagnosis. Its design aims to provide:

-Broad tumor-antigen coverage

-Consistent immune activation across patients

-A scalable, accessible therapeutic option

Evaxion also noted that its AI-driven approach could be applied to other cancers where conserved immunogenic antigens can be identified.

About Evaxion

Evaxion is a TechBio company developing AI-designed vaccines for cancer and infectious diseases. Its AI-Immunology platform integrates genomic, immunologic, and machine-learning insights to identify novel therapeutic targets.

EVAX has traded between $2.07 and $12.15 over the past year. The stock closed Wednesday's trading at $3.79, up 4.41%. During overnight trading, the stock is at $4.00, up 5.54%.

Glossary

Transcribed: In biology, this means the cell copies DNA into RNA, the first step in making a protein.

Translated: This is the next step, where the cell uses the RNA instruction to build a protein.

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