News & Insights

Stocks

Evaxion Biotech Unveils Precision Cancer Vaccine Breakthrough

December 03, 2024 — 06:28 am EST

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Evaxion Biotech (EVAX) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Evaxion Biotech is set to showcase its pioneering preclinical proof-of-concept for a precision cancer vaccine at the upcoming ESMO Immuno-Oncology Congress. Utilizing their AI-Immunology platform, the vaccine targets endogenous retrovirus antigens, offering potential new therapeutic options for a variety of cancer types. This development could enhance Evaxion’s existing pipeline of personalized vaccines and attract investor interest in their innovative approach.

For further insights into EVAX stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

EVAX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.