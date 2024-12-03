Evaxion Biotech Unveils Precision Cancer Vaccine Breakthrough

Evaxion Biotech (EVAX) has released an update.

Evaxion Biotech is set to showcase its pioneering preclinical proof-of-concept for a precision cancer vaccine at the upcoming ESMO Immuno-Oncology Congress. Utilizing their AI-Immunology platform, the vaccine targets endogenous retrovirus antigens, offering potential new therapeutic options for a variety of cancer types. This development could enhance Evaxion’s existing pipeline of personalized vaccines and attract investor interest in their innovative approach.

