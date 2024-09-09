News & Insights

Evaxion Biotech: Clinical Phase 2 Data Supports Clinical Profile Of EVX-01

(RTTNews) - Evaxion Biotech (EVAX) reported clinical phase 2 data for its lead compound EVX-01. The data showed that 11 out of 16 patients had objective clinical responses, equaling a 69% Overall Response Rate. 15 out of the 16 patients had reduction of their tumors.

The topline data is part of a one-year interim analysis of the ongoing phase 2 trial assessing EVX-01 in combination with MSD's anti-PD-1 therapy, KEYTRUDA in patients with advanced melanoma. The complete one-year dataset will be presented at the ESMO congress this week.

"We look forward to presenting the complete one-year dataset at ESMO, discussing the data with potential partners and advancing the phase 2 trial towards its completion next year," said Christian Kanstrup, CEO of Evaxion.

