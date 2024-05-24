Evaluating Vir Biotechnology: Insights From 5 Financial Analysts

Across the recent three months, 5 analysts have shared their insights on Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 0 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Vir Biotechnology, revealing an average target of $71.4, a high estimate of $110.00, and a low estimate of $12.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 614.0% from the previous average price target of $10.00.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Vir Biotechnology by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Patrick Trucchio HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $110.00 - Patrick Trucchio HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $110.00 - Eric Joseph JP Morgan Raises Neutral $12.00 $10.00 Joseph Stringer Needham Maintains Buy $15.00 - Patrick Trucchio HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $110.00 -

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Vir Biotechnology. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Vir Biotechnology compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Vir Biotechnology's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Capture valuable insights into Vir Biotechnology's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Vir Biotechnology analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-capstock newsand performance you can start by tracking it here.

Get to Know Vir Biotechnology Better

Vir Biotechnology Inc is an immunology company focused on combining cutting-edge technologies to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases and other serious conditions, including viral-associated diseases. Through internal development, collaborations, and acquisitions, it has four technology platforms, focused on antibodies, T cells, innate immunity, and small interfering ribonucleic acid, or siRNA. The company's pipeline consists of product candidates targeting hepatitis B, HBV, influenza A, human immunodeficiency virus, HIV, and tuberculosis, or TB. Its revenue sources are collaboration revenue, contract revenue, grant revenue, and license revenue.

Financial Milestones: Vir Biotechnology's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Vir Biotechnology displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 March, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 9.62%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of -127.48%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -4.16%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Vir Biotechnology's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -3.52%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Vir Biotechnology's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.08, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for VIR

Date Firm Action From To Mar 2022 Baird Upgrades Underperform Neutral Dec 2021 Baird Downgrades Neutral Underperform Dec 2021 HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for VIR

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.