Evaluating Titan Machinery: Insights From 7 Financial Analysts

Throughout the last three months, 7 analysts have evaluated Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 0 5 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 2 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Titan Machinery and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $17.43, accompanied by a high estimate of $25.00 and a low estimate of $13.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 35.44%.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Titan Machinery is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ted Jackson Northland Capital Markets Lowers Market Perform $15.00 $33.00 Ben Klieve Lake Street Announces Hold $15.00 - Steve Dyer Craig-Hallum Lowers Buy $16.00 $25.00 Mircea Dobre Baird Lowers Neutral $13.00 $18.00 Alex Rygiel B. Riley Securities Lowers Neutral $20.00 $32.00 Steve Dyer Craig-Hallum Lowers Buy $25.00 $30.00 Mircea Dobre Baird Lowers Neutral $18.00 $24.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Titan Machinery. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Titan Machinery compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Titan Machinery's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Titan Machinery's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

About Titan Machinery

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores. The company sells and repairs agricultural equipment, including machinery and attachments for large-scale farming and home and gardening purposes, as well as construction equipment. It operates through the following segments: The Agriculture segment sells, services, and rents machinery and related parts and attachments, for uses ranging from large-scale farming to home and garden use, The construction segment sells, services, and rents machinery, and related parts and attachments, for uses ranging from heavy construction to light industrial machinery use, and the Europe and Australia segments.

Understanding the Numbers: Titan Machinery's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Titan Machinery displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 April, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 10.37%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Titan Machinery's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 1.48%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Titan Machinery's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.41%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Titan Machinery's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 0.46%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.82, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

