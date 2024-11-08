Evaluating Taboola.com: Insights From 6 Financial Analysts

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 6 analysts have published ratings on Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) in the last three months.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 6 0 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 3 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $5.0, along with a high estimate of $5.00 and a low estimate of $5.00. Consistency is reflected as the current average remains at the same level as the previous average price target.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

A clear picture of Taboola.com's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Laura Martin Needham Maintains Buy $5.00 $5.00 Laura Martin Needham Maintains Buy $5.00 $5.00 Laura Martin Needham Maintains Buy $5.00 $5.00 Laura Martin Needham Maintains Buy $5.00 $5.00 Mark Zgutowicz Benchmark Maintains Buy $5.00 $5.00 Laura Martin Needham Maintains Buy $5.00 $5.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Taboola.com. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Taboola.com compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Taboola.com's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Capture valuable insights into Taboola.com's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators.

Stay up to date on Taboola.com analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-cap stock news and performance you can start by tracking it here.

Unveiling the Story Behind Taboola.com

Taboola.com Ltd is a technology company that powers recommendations across the Open Web with an artificial intelligence-based, algorithmic engine. It partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps, collectively referred to as digital properties, to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the Open Web. Geographically it serves Israel, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Rest of the world whilst it generates the majority of its revenue from the United States.

Taboola.com's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Taboola.com's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 28.96% as of 30 June, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Communication Services sector.

Net Margin: Taboola.com's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of -1.0%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Taboola.com's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -0.42%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Taboola.com's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of -0.26%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.21.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

