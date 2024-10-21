Evaluating Stagwell: Insights From 5 Financial Analysts

Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW) has been analyzed by 5 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 0 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 4 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $8.0, a high estimate of $8.50, and a low estimate of $7.50. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 1.23%.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

A clear picture of Stagwell's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Laura Martin Needham Maintains Buy $7.50 $7.50 Mark Zgutowicz Benchmark Maintains Buy $8.50 $8.50 Barton Crockett Rosenblatt Maintains Buy $8.00 $8.00 Mark Zgutowicz Benchmark Lowers Buy $8.50 $9.00 Laura Martin Needham Maintains Buy $7.50 $7.50

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Stagwell. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Stagwell compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Stagwell's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Stagwell's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Stagwell analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-capstock newsand performance you can start by tracking it here.

Discovering Stagwell: A Closer Look

Stagwell Inc is the challenger holding company built to transform marketing. It delivers scaled creative performance for the world's ambitious brands, connecting culture-moving creativity with a technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing. The company's segments include Integrated Agencies Network; Brand Performance Network; Communications Network and other. It generates maximum revenue from the Integrated Agencies Network segment. Geographically, it derives a majority of its revenue from the United States.

Understanding the Numbers: Stagwell's Finances

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Stagwell's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 6.15% as of 30 June, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Communication Services sector.

Net Margin: Stagwell's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of -0.44%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Stagwell's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -0.94%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Stagwell's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -0.08% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 6.0, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.