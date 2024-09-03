Evaluating Progressive: Insights From 23 Financial Analysts

During the last three months, 23 analysts shared their evaluations of Progressive (NYSE:PGR), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 10 11 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 4 4 0 0 0 2M Ago 5 3 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 3 1 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $255.91, a high estimate of $296.00, and a low estimate of $225.00. Marking an increase of 3.55%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $247.14.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Progressive by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Meyer Shields Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Outperform $275.00 $255.00 Joshua Shanker B of A Securities Lowers Buy $294.00 $296.00 Harry Fong Roth MKM Raises Buy $270.00 $235.00 Paul Newsome Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $252.00 $250.00 Elyse Greenspan Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $281.00 $262.00 Alex Scott Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $262.00 $230.00 Vikram Gandhi HSBC Announces Buy $253.00 - Michael Zaremski BMO Capital Lowers Outperform $237.00 $239.00 David Motemaden Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $246.00 $243.00 Joshua Shanker B of A Securities Raises Buy $296.00 $293.00 Michael Zaremski BMO Capital Raises Outperform $239.00 $235.00 Michael Ward Citigroup Lowers Neutral $225.00 $232.00 Yaron Kinar Jefferies Raises Buy $257.00 $256.00 Harry Fong Roth MKM Maintains Buy $235.00 $235.00 Meyer Shields Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Outperform $245.00 $210.00 Joshua Shanker B of A Securities Raises Buy $293.00 $276.00 Joshua Shanker B of A Securities Lowers Buy $276.00 $281.00 Jimmy Bhullar JP Morgan Raises Overweight $239.00 $210.00 Harry Fong Roth MKM Maintains Buy $235.00 $235.00 Michael Zaremski BMO Capital Maintains Outperform $235.00 $235.00 Michael Ward Citigroup Raises Neutral $232.00 $230.00 Elyse Greenspan Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $254.00 $243.00 Bob Huang Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $255.00 $256.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Progressive. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Progressive compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Progressive's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Progressive's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Progressive analyst ratings.

Get to Know Progressive Better

Progressive underwrites private and commercial auto insurance and specialty lines; it has almost 20 million personal auto policies in force and is one of the largest auto insurers in the United States. Progressive markets its policies through independent insurance agencies in the US and Canada and directly via the internet and telephone. Its premiums are split roughly equally between the agent and the direct channel. The company also offers commercial auto policies and entered homeowners insurance through an acquisition in 2015.

Progressive's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Progressive displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 18.11%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Financials sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Progressive's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 8.05%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 6.46%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Progressive's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.52%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.3.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for PGR

Date Firm Action From To Mar 2022 Goldman Sachs Downgrades Buy Neutral Feb 2022 UBS Downgrades Buy Neutral Feb 2022 Edward Jones Downgrades Buy Hold

View More Analyst Ratings for PGR

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.