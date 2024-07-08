Evaluating PagSeguro Digital: Insights From 4 Financial Analysts

Analysts' ratings for PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 4 analysts.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 1 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for PagSeguro Digital, revealing an average target of $15.88, a high estimate of $18.00, and a low estimate of $15.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 1.66% increase from the previous average price target of $15.62.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The perception of PagSeguro Digital by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Kaio Prato UBS Lowers Buy $15.50 $16.50 Tito Labarta Goldman Sachs Maintains Buy $15.00 $15.00 Domingos Falavina JP Morgan Raises Neutral $15.00 $14.00 John Coffey Barclays Raises Overweight $18.00 $17.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to PagSeguro Digital. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of PagSeguro Digital compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for PagSeguro Digital's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of PagSeguro Digital's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Get to Know PagSeguro Digital Better

PagSeguro Digital Ltd is a Brazilian-based company that acts as a provider of financial technology solutions focused primarily on Micro-Merchants, Small Companies and Medium-Sized Companies (SMEs), in Brazil. The company provides a range of solutions and tools such as cash-in and cash-out options and provides access to working capital to help to manage its cash flow. It delivers an end-to-end digital ecosystem to address day-to-day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds and managing and growing businesses for clients. The company also offers the Free PagSeguro Digital Account delivering Cash-In Solutions, Online and In-Person Payment Tools, Online Payment Tools; and Web Check Outs offer tokenization, handling of shipping information, and others.

PagSeguro Digital: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: PagSeguro Digital's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 March, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 10.15%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: PagSeguro Digital's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 20.37% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): PagSeguro Digital's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 3.57%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): PagSeguro Digital's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 0.84%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, PagSeguro Digital faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

