Evaluating First Interstate BancSys: Insights From 5 Financial Analysts

In the latest quarter, 5 analysts provided ratings for First Interstate BancSys (NASDAQ:FIBK), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 3 1 1 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 1 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $34.0, a high estimate of $38.00, and a low estimate of $28.00. Experiencing a 1.73% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $34.60.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The perception of First Interstate BancSys by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Matthew Clark Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $36.00 $38.00 Andrew Terrell Stephens & Co. Maintains Overweight $36.00 $36.00 Timur Braziler Wells Fargo Lowers Underweight $28.00 $30.00 Jared Shaw Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $32.00 $31.00 Matthew Clark Piper Sandler Maintains Overweight $38.00 $38.00

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to First Interstate BancSys. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of First Interstate BancSys compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of First Interstate BancSys's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into First Interstate BancSys's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Delving into First Interstate BancSys's Background

First Interstate BancSystem Inc is a financial holding company. It is the parent company of First Interstate Bank, a community bank offering a range of internet, mobile, and other banking and financial services throughout Idaho, Montana, Oregon, South Dakota, Washington, and Wyoming. It delivers a range of financial products and services to both retail and commercial customers in industries like agriculture, construction, education, energy, governmental services, healthcare, mining, professional services, retail, tourism, and wholesale trade. It generates majority of income from interest charged on loans, and interest and dividends earned on investments.

First Interstate BancSys's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, First Interstate BancSys showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 3.11% as of 30 September, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: First Interstate BancSys's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 22.03%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): First Interstate BancSys's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 1.68%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.19%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: First Interstate BancSys's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.71, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

