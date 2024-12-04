Evaluating Excelerate Energy: Insights From 7 Financial Analysts

In the latest quarter, 7 analysts provided ratings for Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 5 1 1 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 1 1 0 2M Ago 0 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $26.71, a high estimate of $36.00, and a low estimate of $21.00. This current average reflects an increase of 17.61% from the previous average price target of $22.71.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Excelerate Energy is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Mike Scialla Stephens & Co. Raises Overweight $36.00 $28.00 Devin McDermott Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $25.00 $23.00 Michael Blum Wells Fargo Raises Underweight $22.00 $19.00 Bobby Brooks Northland Capital Markets Raises Outperform $29.00 $25.00 Marc Solecitto Barclays Raises Overweight $26.00 $22.00 Mike Scialla Stephens & Co. Raises Overweight $28.00 $21.00 Mike Scialla Stephens & Co. Maintains Overweight $21.00 $21.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Excelerate Energy. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Excelerate Energy compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Excelerate Energy's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Excelerate Energy's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Discovering Excelerate Energy: A Closer Look

Excelerate Energy Inc is engaged in flexible LNG solutions, providing integrated services along the LNG value chain. The company offers a full range of flexible regasification services from FSRUs to infrastructure development, to LNG and natural gas supply.

Excelerate Energy: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Excelerate Energy's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 30 September, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -29.79%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Energy sector.

Net Margin: Excelerate Energy's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 4.63% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Excelerate Energy's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 1.79%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Excelerate Energy's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 0.31%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Excelerate Energy's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.43, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

