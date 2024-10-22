Evaluating Bloomin Brands: Insights From 7 Financial Analysts

In the preceding three months, 7 analysts have released ratings for Bloomin Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 2 5 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 4 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Bloomin Brands and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $19.71, accompanied by a high estimate of $22.00 and a low estimate of $18.00. A 21.16% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $25.00.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The perception of Bloomin Brands by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Justin Post B of A Securities Lowers Neutral $19.00 $22.00 Jeffrey Bernstein Barclays Lowers Overweight $20.00 $22.00 Jon Tower Citigroup Lowers Neutral $20.00 $22.00 Lauren Silberman Deutsche Bank Lowers Hold $19.00 $26.00 Jeffrey Bernstein Barclays Lowers Overweight $22.00 $30.00 Dennis Geiger UBS Lowers Neutral $18.00 $26.00 Andrew Strelzik BMO Capital Lowers Market Perform $20.00 $27.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Bloomin Brands. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Bloomin Brands compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Bloomin Brands's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Unveiling the Story Behind Bloomin Brands

Bloomin Brands Inc operates as a casual dining restaurant company. The company's brand includes Outback Steakhouse, Carrabba's Italian Grill, Bonefish Grill, and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse and Wine Bar. The company owns and operates its restaurants, and the remainder is franchised. It derives revenue mainly from the United States, but the company has a presence in Brazil and South Korea with company-owned Outbacks and Carrabbas. In addition, it also has exposure to several countries, predominantly in Asia, principally through franchising. The Company aggregates its operating segments into two reportable segments, U.S. and international. The U.S. segment includes all restaurants operating in the U.S. while restaurants operating outside the U.S. are included in the international segment.

Bloomin Brands: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Bloomin Brands's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -2.93% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Bloomin Brands's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 2.54%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Bloomin Brands's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 9.64%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Bloomin Brands's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.84%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 8.04, Bloomin Brands faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

