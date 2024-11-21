News & Insights

EVA Precision Secures HKD400 Million Loan Amid Conditions

November 21, 2024 — 07:09 am EST

Eva Precision Industrial Holdings Limited (HK:0838) has released an update.

EVA Precision Industrial Holdings Limited has secured a HKD400 million loan from DBS Bank (Hong Kong) Limited, with key performance conditions tied to its controlling shareholders. The conditions include maintaining a significant ownership stake and key executive positions, failure of which could trigger a default on the loan. Investors should note the financial implications of these obligations on EVA’s operational stability.

