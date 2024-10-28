News & Insights

EV Resources Unveils Promising Copper Exploration Updates

October 28, 2024 — 10:18 pm EDT

EV Resources Limited (AU:EVR) has released an update.

EV Resources Limited has reported significant developments in its copper-focused exploration projects. The Parag Copper-Molybdenum Project in Peru has revealed promising geophysical survey results, indicating a substantial porphyry system, while community support has been garnered for an extended drill permit. In Queensland, the Khartoum Project has unveiled high-grade copper and silver potential, identifying new high-priority targets for future exploration.

