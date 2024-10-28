EV Resources Limited Announces $2.09 Million Equity Raising

EV Resources Limited (AU:EVR) has released an update.

EV Resources Limited is set to raise approximately $2.09 million through a non-renounceable pro-rata entitlement offer, issuing one new share for every two shares held by eligible shareholders. This move could potentially add over 698 million shares if fully subscribed, but it is not expected to alter the company’s control structure significantly. Shareholders from select countries, including Australia and New Zealand, are eligible to participate, with any shortfall to be managed at the company’s discretion.

For further insights into AU:EVR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.