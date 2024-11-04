EV Resources Director Sells Significant Shareholding

EV Resources Limited (AU:EVR) has released an update.

EV Resources Limited has reported a significant change in the shareholding of Director Mr. Navinderjeet Singh, with a disposal of 27 million ordinary shares and 10 million options. This change, conducted via an off-market trade, leaves Mr. Singh with a holding of 50 million ordinary shares and 10 million performance shares. The transaction, valued at $0.005 per share, reflects a notable shift in the director’s investment in the company.

