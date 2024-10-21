News & Insights

Euroseas in 3-yr chartered deals for 3 2,800 teu feeder containership

October 21, 2024 — 04:20 pm EDT

Euroseas (ESEA) announced new time charter contracts for three fuel efficient 2,800 teu feeder containerships. All three charters are for a minimum period of 34 months and a maximum period of 36 months at the option of the charter at a gross rate of $32,000 per day. M/V Tender Soul, which was delivered earlier this year, will commence its charter after the completion of her present charter in early December 2024. M/V Dear Panel and M/V Symeon P, which are currently under construction, and represent the last two of the Company’s nine-vessel newbuilding program, will commence their charters upon delivery from the shipyard, expected in the first week of January 2025. Aristides Pittas, Chairman and CEO of Euroseas commented: “We are very pleased to announce new time charter contracts for three of our modern 2,800 teu vessels – M/V Tender Soul and the last two upcoming newbuildings, MV/ Dear Panel and M/V Symeon P – with a top-tier charterer for 34-36 months at a very profitable rate of $32,000/day/vessel. “

