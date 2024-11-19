News & Insights

Stocks

Europris Expands Retail Network with New Store Opening

November 19, 2024 — 03:32 am EST

Written by TipRanks European Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Europris ASA (GB:0RAI) has released an update.

Don't Miss out on Research Tools:

Europris ASA celebrated the opening of its only new store in 2024 at Gulskogen shopping centre in Drammen, expanding its extensive network across Norway. With a strategic focus on both physical and online retail, Europris aims for continued growth following its recent acquisition of Swedish retailer ÖoB. The company is committed to offering low prices and convenient shopping experiences to its customers.

For further insights into GB:0RAI stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.