Europris Expands Retail Network with New Store Opening

Europris ASA (GB:0RAI) has released an update.

Don't Miss out on Research Tools:

Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter

Europris ASA celebrated the opening of its only new store in 2024 at Gulskogen shopping centre in Drammen, expanding its extensive network across Norway. With a strategic focus on both physical and online retail, Europris aims for continued growth following its recent acquisition of Swedish retailer ÖoB. The company is committed to offering low prices and convenient shopping experiences to its customers.

For further insights into GB:0RAI stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.