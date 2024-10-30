Europris ASA Director Resigns Amid Growth Plans

Europris ASA (GB:0RAI) has released an update.

Claus Juel-Jensen has stepped down as director of Europris ASA to focus on other commitments, expressing gratitude for his tenure and optimism about the company’s future, especially with its recent acquisition in Sweden. The board chair, Tom Vidar Rygh, acknowledged Juel-Jensen’s valuable contributions and wished him well.

