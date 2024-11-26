European Metals Aligns Financial Year with Partner

European Metals Holdings Limited (AU:EMH) has released an update.

European Metals Holdings Limited has changed its financial year end from June 30 to December 31 to align with Geomet s.r.o., its partner in the Cinovec Lithium Project. This move aims to streamline financial reporting and auditing processes, enhancing governance and compliance efficiency. The company will adopt a transitional financial year from July 1 to December 31, 2024, before settling into a regular calendar year financial cycle starting in 2025.

