European Lithium’s Stake in Cyclone’s Iron Bear Project

European Lithium Ltd. holds a significant stake in Cyclone Metals Ltd., which has entered into a strategic MoU with Vale S.A. to develop the Iron Bear Project in Canada. This agreement allows Vale to invest in the project in phases, potentially acquiring a controlling interest if certain conditions are met. The collaboration aims to advance the project to a Decision to Mine, promising potential growth for stakeholders.

