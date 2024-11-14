News & Insights

European Lithium’s Stake in Cyclone’s Iron Bear Project

November 14, 2024 — 07:38 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

European Lithium Ltd. (AU:EUR) has released an update.

European Lithium Ltd. holds a significant stake in Cyclone Metals Ltd., which has entered into a strategic MoU with Vale S.A. to develop the Iron Bear Project in Canada. This agreement allows Vale to invest in the project in phases, potentially acquiring a controlling interest if certain conditions are met. The collaboration aims to advance the project to a Decision to Mine, promising potential growth for stakeholders.

