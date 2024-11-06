News & Insights

European Commercial Real Estate Plans Strategic Asset Sales

November 06, 2024 — 07:13 pm EST

European Commercial Real Estate Ltd (TSE:ERE.UN) has released an update.

European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (ERES) plans a special unitholders meeting to approve a proposal allowing the board to sell assets without additional approval, aiming to enhance flexibility and value. The REIT is actively marketing properties in line with its strategy and has agreements for significant sales in the Netherlands. The largest unitholder, Canadian Apartment Properties REIT, supports the amendment.

