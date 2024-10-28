News & Insights

Stocks

Europa Metals Updates on Viridian Acquisition

October 28, 2024 — 10:08 am EDT

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Europa Metals Limited (GB:EUZ) has released an update.

Europa Metals Ltd has announced an update on its planned acquisition of Viridian Metals Ireland Limited, including its Tynagh project. Due to ongoing conditions, Europa’s shares remain suspended on the AIM market but continue trading on the JSE. Investors are advised to proceed with caution until full transaction details are disclosed.

For further insights into GB:EUZ stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.