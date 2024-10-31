News & Insights

Europa Metals Unveils Strategic Moves and Expansion Plans

October 31, 2024 — 05:02 am EDT

Europa Metals Limited (GB:EUZ) has released an update.

Europa Metals Ltd has announced its final results for the year ending June 2024, highlighting significant mineralization at its Toral project and a strategic agreement for the sale of the project to Denarius. The company plans to further expand its portfolio by acquiring Viridian Metals, aiming to explore and develop the Tynagh project in Ireland, which holds high-grade metal tailings. These moves position Europa Metals for growth and aim to leverage its new equity stake in Denarius.

