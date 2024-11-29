Europa Metals Secures Shareholder Approval for Key Resolutions

Europa Metals Limited (GB:EUZ) has released an update.
Europa Metals Ltd has successfully passed all resolutions at its recent Annual General Meeting, including the re-election of director Daniel Smith and the appointment of BDO Audit Pty Ltd as auditor. The shareholders also approved the authority to allot securities for both non-cash and cash consideration purposes. These developments indicate strong shareholder support and strategic alignment for the company’s future initiatives in the lead, zinc, and silver sectors.
