Europa Metals Completes Toral Project Sale and Eyes New Ventures

Europa Metals Ltd has successfully completed the sale of its Toral Zn-Pb-Ag Project in Spain to Denarius Metals Corp., receiving 7 million shares in Denarius in return. Now operating as an ‘AIM Rule 15 cash shell’, Europa Metals has six months to make a significant acquisition to avoid share suspension, while also progressing discussions with Viridian Metals for a potential project in Ireland.

