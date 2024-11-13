News & Insights

Europa Metals Completes Toral Project Sale and Eyes New Ventures

November 13, 2024 — 04:02 am EST

Europa Metals Limited (GB:EUZ) has released an update.

Europa Metals Ltd has successfully completed the sale of its Toral Zn-Pb-Ag Project in Spain to Denarius Metals Corp., receiving 7 million shares in Denarius in return. Now operating as an ‘AIM Rule 15 cash shell’, Europa Metals has six months to make a significant acquisition to avoid share suspension, while also progressing discussions with Viridian Metals for a potential project in Ireland.

