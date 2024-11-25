News & Insights

Euronet price target raised to $135 from $121 at Oppenheimer

November 25, 2024 — 07:55 am EST

Oppenheimer raised the firm’s price target on Euronet (EEFT) to $135 from $121 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. In 2025, Euronet remains poised to generate low double-digit adjusted EBITDA growth, the firm believes, given European travel recovery, new-market ATM expansion, Money Transfer agent location growth, and strong partnerships in epay. Furthermore, diversification of its revenue streams through growth in its REN payments platform, Dandelion cross-border payments, and merchant acquiring should provide longer-term insulation from digitization of cash, Oppenheimer says.

EEFT

