Euronet price target raised to $135 from $121 at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer raised the firm’s price target on Euronet (EEFT) to $135 from $121 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. In 2025, Euronet remains poised to generate low double-digit adjusted EBITDA growth, the firm believes, given European travel recovery, new-market ATM expansion, Money Transfer agent location growth, and strong partnerships in epay. Furthermore, diversification of its revenue streams through growth in its REN payments platform, Dandelion cross-border payments, and merchant acquiring should provide longer-term insulation from digitization of cash, Oppenheimer says.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on EEFT:
- Euronet price target raised to $150 from $145 at Monness Crespi
- Euronet backs FY24 adjusted EPS view up 10%-15%
- Euronet reports Q3 adjusted EPS $3.03, consensus $3.12
- EEFT Upcoming Earnings Report: What to Expect?
- Euronet downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Citi
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.