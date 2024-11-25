Euronet price target raised to $135 from $121 at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer raised the firm’s price target on Euronet (EEFT) to $135 from $121 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. In 2025, Euronet remains poised to generate low double-digit adjusted EBITDA growth, the firm believes, given European travel recovery, new-market ATM expansion, Money Transfer agent location growth, and strong partnerships in epay. Furthermore, diversification of its revenue streams through growth in its REN payments platform, Dandelion cross-border payments, and merchant acquiring should provide longer-term insulation from digitization of cash, Oppenheimer says.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.