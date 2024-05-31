Euronet (EEFT) Expands ATM Network in Malaysia With Buyout

Euronet Worldwide, Inc. EEFT recently announced its acquisition of Malaysian Electronic Payment System (“MEPS”) ATM terminals in a bid to expand its reach in the Malaysian market. By integrating this extensive network into its existing operations, Euronet solidifies its position as a major player in the country's non-bank ATM sector. The move underscores the company's commitment to providing secure and reliable cash access to millions of customers, including those in underserved rural areas.

This move bodes well as it enhances EEFT’s Ren payment platform. This acquisition aligns with its broader strategy of expanding its ATM operations globally through strategic acquisitions. By offering comprehensive ATM outsourcing services, the company provides banks and operators with opportunities to enhance business continuity and extend their reach and services to customers. Euronet will benefit from increased revenue opportunities through service charges and transaction fees. Higher transaction volumes and profitability poise the company for growth.

MEPS ATMs were fully transferred to Euronet by Apr 1, 2024. The company expects the rebranding move to be completed by 2025. This move is a win-win situation for all parties involved. While sellers will be able to divest their ATM networks strategically, buyers can expand their presence and customers can benefit from enhanced services.

This move is time opportune as Euronet expects that the number of ATMs outside of Europe could equal those in Europe in the next five to 10 years. Moves such as redeploying underperforming ATMs and acquiring new ATMs are expected to boost the EFT segment’s revenues in the future.

Zacks Rank and Price Performance

Euronet currently carries a Zacks #2 (Buy).

Shares of EEFT have risen 28.9% in the past six months compared with the industry’s 6.1% growth.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

